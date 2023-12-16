Pistons reportedly looking to NBA trade deadline.

The Detroit Pistons are off to one of the worst starts in NBA history. They are 2-23, have lost 22 games in row now and are at the bottom of the league standings. To say they are struggling would be a massive understatement. With the NBA trade deadline coming up though a roughly two months, the Pistons might be looking to make some changes in the form of Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby and Philadelphia 76ers wing Tobias Harris as per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

Edwards reports that, “League sources tell The Athletic that Detroit is expected to be active in the trade market over the next few weeks and are eyeing a forward. One player I'm hearing the Pistons are interested in, as is the rest of the league, is Toronto's OG Anunoby. . .Tobias Harris. . .is another name the Pistons could target sooner rather than later if he becomes available before the NBA's February trade deadline.”

The Pistons are certainly looking to shakeup the roster a bit by the NBA trade deadline, which is understandable considering their start to the season. They reportedly believe that either OG Anunoby or Tobias Harris can help the team. Both players have good size on the wings and would definitely help the Pistons in terms of perimeter shooting. Both players have been shooting fairly well from three-point range.

What the Pistons would have to give up though in a potential trade is another question. The Sixers are clearly looking to contend this season while the Raptors haven't shown any major inclination to blow up their team.