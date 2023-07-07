As the Damian Lillard trade saga wears on and the All-Star point guard continues to try to force his way to the Miami Heat, the Detroit Pistons have been named as a potential third team to monitor by Turner Sports' NBA insider Chris Haynes.

However, this wouldn't be in their effort to acquire Lillard himself. It would be to facilitate a trade between the Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers.

“At the end of the day,” Haynes says, on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast with co-host Marc Stein, “if they’re able to get something done where Miami gets Dame and Portland gets (stuff) from wherever, whether it’s a few from Miami, some from Brooklyn and another team, possibly Detroit.”

Could this all be about four-year pro Tyler Herro?

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Heat are rumored to have made Herro — who averaged 20.1 points per game last season as a full-time starter– the centerpiece of a potential Lillard trade.

However, the Blazers are rumored to be lukewarm about his addition, which makes sense when considering the potential that they already have in their backcourt between Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons.

Consequently, it also brings to question why a team like the Pistons makes sense as a possible landing spot for Herro, as they have 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, 2022 No. 5 pick Jaden Ivey, and 2023 No. 5 pick Ausar Thompson set to man their perimeter for the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, bringing some of their young players along slowly while adding some established talent isn't a bad idea.

Ultimately, a potential three-team trade between the Blazers, Heat, and Pistons could contain a lot of moving parts. However, if the three sides can come to an agreement, it should be a blockbuster move that works out for everyone.