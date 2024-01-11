PJ Tucker believes he can still contribute on a contender.

Veteran forward PJ Tucker has been a sitting duck with the Los Angeles Clippers amidst their impressive turnaround from their poor start to the season. The 38-year-old has grown frustrated with his non-existent role with the Clippers. He feels he could still be a key contributor on a contender, and a handful of title hopefuls feel that way.

Matt Moore of The Action Network identified three contenders who reportedly have an interest in PJ Tucker — and two of those include his former teams. Those are the Philadelphia 76ers, the Phoenix Suns, and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. However, Moore noted that they wouldn't necessarily pull off a trade for the veteran. But they will likely only pursue him in the buyout market.

“The P.J. Tucker situation with the Clippers, where the veteran is out of the rotation, is sticky.” Moore wrote. “He would prefer a new home where he can contribute, but the only teams interested are direct competitors for the NBA title. The Clippers don't want to play him, but they don't want to play against him in a big game environment, either. The Nuggets, 76ers, and Suns are among the interested teams, but likely only if he's bought out.”

The former Sixers forward was in the deal that sent James Harden to Los Angeles. PJ Tucker was still a valuable contributor for the Sixers last season, where he saw at least 25 minutes a night. However, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has completely removed him from the rotation in Los Angeles. Tucker appeared in his first 12 games with the Clippers, but has been a healthy DNP over the last 21 games.

At 38, PJ Tucker likely won't see a sizable role with whatever team lands him. But he is still a capable 3-and-D option who could provide solid spot minutes off the bench for any contending team.