The Memphis Grizzlies made it clear soon after their season ended that they would be moving on from Dillon Brooks in free agency. While Brooks played a key role on the Grizzlies in recent seasons as a 3-and-D wing and a professional agitator, things turned ugly when he poked the bear against the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs while also really struggling offensively.

Despite all the negativity surrounding Brooks, he still believes he can get a nice contract in free agency. In fact, he's looking for a deal worth more than the $12.4 million mid-level exception, according to Marc Stein in his latest newsletter.

Dillon Brooks' disastrous season

Dillon Brooks enjoyed several strong seasons with the Grizzlies, including three with at least 16 points per game. He also put up 25.8 points per game in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, although it came in a five-game series loss to the Utah Jazz.

Brooks' numbers took a major step back this past season, though, with his scoring average dipping to 14.3 points per game on 39.6% shooting from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range. Then against the Lakers, he averaged just 10.5 points while shooting 31.2% overall and 23.8% from 3-point range. He also really struggled in the playoffs the year before.

In addition to playing poorly on the court, Brooks trash-talked LeBron James by calling him “old” and gave the Lakers plenty of bulletin board material. He also got ejected from a game for a cheap shot delivered against The King, though he avoided a suspension.

After that series ended in six games, reports quickly emerged that Memphis wouldn't re-sign Brooks. Him wanting a bigger role was also thrown out as one of the reasons.

The Marcus Smart trade only further highlights how the Grizzlies have moved on.

Rockets a top suitor

While there are a lot of red flags surrounding Dillon Brooks and the vision he has of himself as a player, there's at least some interest in his services. The Houston Rockets continue to be named as his likeliest destination, with Stein confirming this Sunday.

The Rockets are set to have upwards of $60 million in cap space and have a number of targets on their list. It's unclear if they're willing to go as high as Brooks reportedly wants, but it seems as if they'll be involved and will have a great chance to sign him.

Houston has an intriguing young core but is looking for veterans to fill out the roster and help them take the next step. Brooks can help them if he embraces the right role, but there are questions about that.