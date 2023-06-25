The Houston Rockets have already been linked to a number of names in 2023 NBA free agency, with James Harden being the most notable. While momentum is currently swinging toward Harden returning to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Rockets have no shortage of other targets to chase with their roughly $60 million in projected cap space, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Fred VanVleet is viewed as a top backup option if Harden indeed returns to Philly. The Rockets also have their eyes on two high-profile Bucks in Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton. Dillon Brooks has consistently been linked to Houston, and Marc Stein added more fuel to that fire on Sunday.

The list doesn't stop there.

Feigen also notes Jordan Clarkson, Donte DiVincenzo, Austin Reaves, Bruce Brown, Cam Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Rui Hachimura and Dwight Powell as Rockets targets in free agency. With all of the money at their disposal, Houston is going to cast a wide net in an attempt to add impactful veterans to a promising young core that hasn't won many games in recent years.

The Rockets just added Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore as first-round picks to the core, which also features Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr. and Tari Eason, among others.

Some of these targets are likely far-fetched because their incumbent teams will do whatever they can to keep them. But if Houston puts enough money on the table, there will surely be a few bites. The Rockets haven't won more than 22 games since 2019-20, and they're ready to take a step forward.