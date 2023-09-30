The Phoenix Suns made yet another move on Wednesday, playing a part in the three-team Damian Lillard trade as they shipped off Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers while bringing back Jusuf Nurkic in return.

On Friday morning, Chris Haynes said on his podcast that the Suns were “very interested” in Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry before the Dame blockbuster went down. However, insider John Gambadoro, who has been covering Phoenix for over two decades, called fake news on the Lowry interest:

“Oh geez there is absolutely no truth to this. Have gotten a ton of asks about it so will respond here. The Suns had no interest in Kyle Lowry and were totally focused on Nurkic and the surrounding pieces in the trade. We even mentioned the Nurkic possibility over a week ago.”

I mean, it wouldn't really make a whole lot of sense for the Suns to bring in an aging player like Lowry who isn't exactly the most productive anymore. Sure, his playoff experience would come in handy as they aim to win a title, but that's about it.

In Nurkic, the Suns get the perfect replacement for Ayton, although he's not as athletic. Regardless, the big man is a skilled post player and can also pass the rock relatively well for a center.

Lowry meanwhile remains in South Beach and will be hoping to help the Heat make another Finals run. Their fans are evidently annoyed though after losing Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. He made it crystal clear Miami was his desired landing spot, but the front office never seriously engaged in talks with the Blazers.