The Minnesota Timberwolves are not having the season that they expected, and it could be due to multiple reasons. Anthony Edwards has not been shy of calling his teammates out for how they've been playing this season, and teams around the league have been keeping their eye on what his future could look like for him, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Expectations for the 2024-25 season have not been met to this point, which obviously leads to questions about what their future looks like,” Siegel wrote. “A lot more answers will be given when the ownership face-off between Glen Taylor and the new ownership group of Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez finally ends, but league personnel are quietly keeping an eye on Anthony Edwards and what Minnesota does to assure him that he's their top priority.

“It is clear that Edwards has been frustrated this season. Aside from being fined four different times for language and gestures directed toward officials, Edwards has called out his teammates multiple times to the media.”

The Timberwolves most likely are not even thinking about the idea of trading Edwards at the moment because it doesn't seem like a situation that can get out of control. Edwards is still a young player in the league, and after just making it to the Western Conference Finals last year, the Timberwolves probably think that their window to compete is wide open.

Anthony Edwards frustrated with Timberwolves' play

It feels like almost every time the Timberwolves lose a game, Anthony Edwards goes on a rant to the media about what they need to get better, and he doesn't bite his tongue. In their most recent loss against the Golden State Warriors, Edwards was at it again, and he called out the entire starting lineup.

“The starting five, we are terrible. Every game we come out low energy and the second group comes in and gives us energy. I would say the starting group gotta come out with more energy like we want to play the game of basketball, like we love the game,” Edwards said.

The Timberwolves are still trying to fit Julius Randle in the fold as he was traded for Karl-Anthony Towns right before the season. That move shook up the team, especially after coming off of a Western Conference Finals appearance, and everybody thought that they would try to run it back. Edwards has also come out and said that he doesn't want to have to always pass the ball, which is hurting the Timberwolves offense.

It'll be interesting to see if things can get better as the season progresses and what will the temperature be on Edwards.