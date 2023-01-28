D’Angelo Russell has been mentioned in trade rumors as of late. But nothing has come to fruition. However, a recent report stated that rival executives expect the Minnesota Timberwolves to look to trade him ahead of the NBA trade deadline, per HoopsHype.

The thought-process stems from a number of differing factors. Notably, the Timberwolves are projected to be over the salary cap and Russell will hit unrestricted free agency following the 2022-2023 campaign. Minnesota would likely prefer to trade him and acquire something in return rather than watch Russell leave in free agency.

Russell is still in his prime and will draw attention in the trade market. He’s averaging just under 18 points per game on 46 percent field goal and 38 percent thee-point shooting. Russell is also dishing out 6 assists per contest.

D’Angelo Russell has been linked to the Miami Heat. Miami, who has Kyle Lowry at the point guard position, may be looking for a change.

Russell recently addressed the trade rumors in NSFW fashion.

“You either take advantage of me and my ability, or f–k up the opportunity with me,” Russell told Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports in December. “It’s as simple as that.”

Russell is a talented player with a fairly high-ceiling. But the Timberwolves are in the midst of a mediocre season and a trade would make sense. Minnesota will understandably want a quality return in any potential deal for the 26-year old guard.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Timberwolves-D’Angelo Russell situation as they are made available.