The New York Knicks' 2023 offseason has been relatively quiet so far. Swapping out Obi Toppin for Donte DiVincenzo has been their biggest move but the roster could still use some tweaks. Trading Evan Fournier — a move rumored to be a possibility dating back as far as last offseason — is the most likely move that could help New York regain some flexibility or land a solid contributor.

The Knicks still want to trade Fournier and are looking into numerous potential avenues to make it happen, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“There was some talk around Summer League about a developing multi-team trade discussion. Maybe there’s some business to be done with the Knicks,” writes Fischer. “Rival front offices continue to say New York remains engaged on trade avenues for veteran shooter Evan Fournier, and the Knicks are amenable to doing so as part of multi-team frameworks, sources said.”

Fournier was one of the Knicks' five signings in the 2021 offseason that all did just about nothing. Each of the other four has moved on and three of them (Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks) had to be cap dumped. Derrick Rose was out of the rotation this past season and is now with the Memphis Grizzlies. At least Fournier set the franchise record for most triples in a single season?

The Knicks gave Fournier a contract worth up to $73 million over four seasons and it was clear after one that he wasn’t good enough to be a prominent piece of a playoff rotation. His perimeter shooting is still very good and he does offer some ability to create his own shot. But he is too deficient in other skills, namely defense, to consistently contribute to winning basketball. As such, the Knicks want to cut their losses and move on from him.

The best way to get rid of Fournier may be to attach draft compensation to him and try to find someone who can be a decent option off the bench. He could also be used as an extra salary filler if New York wants to pursue a star, though that route seems highly unlikely.