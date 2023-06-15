At 74 years of age, it's no secret that Gregg Popovich is now in the twilight of his coaching career. As a matter of fact, there has been a lot of talk surrounding his looming retirement for a few years now. However, the San Antonio Spurs head coach is now expected to delay his NBA exit for at least a few more years amid the imminent arrival of Victor Wembanyama.

Coach Pop's current contract runs out at the end of the 2022-23 season. There has been no official word regarding a potential extension, but according to team insider LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk, Popovich is expected to stay on for at least one more season, and obviously, Victor Wemnabyama has a lot to do with it:

“A couple sources I’ve discussed this with believe that the addition of Wembanyama could help convince the coaching legend to stick around for a while longer,” Ellis wrote.

At this point, it seems that Coach Pop is still considering his options. However, the general expectation is that he won't let the opportunity to coach a generational talent pass.

“According to a team source, if and when he officially decides to return, Popovich is expected to sign a three-year contract that will pay him in the neighborhood of $14 million per year. The contract will also allow him to opt out after either of the first two seasons,” Ellis wrote.

The report also indicates that we shouldn't expect an official announcement from the Spurs, which might also mean that the details of the deal won't be revealed publicly. However, the most important thing to note here is that as it seems, Gregg Popovich isn't leaving anytime soon.