After an underrated offseason, the Golden State Warriors appear to be one of the best teams in the NBA again. The Dubs are off to a 7-1 start, which puts them in a tie for first place in the Western Conference, but one NBA insider said the team still could make a “big” trade this season.

Even though the Warriors' moves over the summer, which included replacing Klay Thompson with Buddy Hield, have seemed to work out great, ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggested that the Warriors are the “biggest candidate” to pull off a blockbuster trade this season.

“They tried to trade for LeBron James last trade deadline,” Windhorst said on ‘First Take' of the Warriors. “I know — it was one of the most amazing stories that Woj and Ramona reported all last year, was that trade talks went down. OK, that didn't happen. Then they tried to trade for Paul George. Then they tried to trade for Lauri Markkanen. This is a team that's got an itchy trigger finger trying to make a big deal. All of these players' value are increasing as this happens. Now they may not want to touch what they've got going, but this team has its draft picks going forward, they have all these guys, they've lowered their payroll by $50 million…”

Could Warriors jump for a trade despite hot start?



Windhorst did not say who the Warriors may target in any potential trade, but there is almost always at least one star who becomes available each season. If the Milwaukee Bucks' season continues to fall apart, it is possible Giannis Antetokounmpo could eventually want out of Milwaukee. Additionally, Jimmy Butler's future in Miami would seem up in the air after Heat executive Pat Riley publicly criticized some of Butler's antics after losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics. The Heat are also just 3-4 to start the season.

If the Warriors do decide to make a big trade at some point this season, the team will likely have some hard decisions to make when it comes to with which players to part ways. It would seem likely that Jonathan Kuminga, who has found himself back on the bench albeit still in a 23-minute-per-game role, would be one of the players moved. But if the reported Markkanen trade talks were any indication, teams will probably also want second-year Brandin Podziemski and fourth-year player Moses Moody, in addition to draft picks.

When it came to the Jazz wing, the Warriors reportedly refused to part ways with their young core to acquire Markkanen. However, if a title seems within grasp, it would seem to make sense that Golden State, with the aging duo of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, would go ‘all-in' to try to chase at least one more title.

If the Warriors continue to play as well as they have to start the year, the team may make no move at all. Golden State has won seven of its first eight games, including last night's road win over the Celtics.

The Dubs will try to spoil the only remaining undefeated season tomorrow when the Warriors travel to Cleveland to take on the 9-0 Cavaliers.