Championships are what define any NBA organization. Teams aren't remembered for almost winning a championship, but for sealing the deal and hoisting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy into the air. The Golden State Warriors have been able to do so four times since 2015, which is why so many have labeled them this generation's dynasty. In between the Warriors' four championships over the last decade, Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to break through and cement his legacy with the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Giannis, who you could make an argument for regarding the argument of who the best player in the world is, has been the face of the Bucks for quite some time. He is on the verge of entering his 12th NBA season in Milwaukee, and the scary thing is that Antetokounmpo is still only 29 years old. The Greek superstar is just now reaching the pinnacle and prime years of his career, plus he gets to play alongside Damian Lillard, who has proven to be one of the best scoring guards in league history.

This is why the Bucks hold high championship aspirations ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Even with all of this potential and hype, the Bucks still can't mask the fact that they have struggled since claiming a championship three years ago. A victory in the 2021 NBA Finals was followed up by an exit in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, which has led to back-to-back first-round exits for Antetokounmpo and Co. Mike Budenholzer was removed as the head coach following the team's first-round exit in 2023, and after hiring Adrian Griffin before the 2023-24 season, the first-year head coach was removed and replaced by Doc Rivers before the All-Star break.

Rivers now enters his first full season with the Bucks, a year that has a lot on the line. Aside from the futures of Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, and others being on the line, Milwaukee needs to prove that they are still one of the teams to beat for Giannis' sake. Just because he is under contract through the 2027-28 season doesn't mean Antetokounmpo won't think about the idea of cementing his legacy elsewhere, especially should the Bucks' struggles continue.

While it isn't expected to happen today, nor tomorrow, or even as the 2024-25 season begins, Giannis possibly switching teams and leaving the Bucks has become a key discussion among league circles. Antetokounmpo would undoubtedly have the other 29 teams around the league lining up for his services if he were ever interested in leaving the Bucks, but the one team that always seems to be connected with the two-time MVP in rumors is the Warriors.

Before Antetokounmpo signed his three-year, $175 million extension with the Bucks, the Warriors were lining up to be the superstar's top suitor. The Warriors' interest in Giannis has not dissipated, and the organization still holds firm belief that they can win more championships before Stephen Curry retires.

Does this mean there is actually a chance that Golden State could go all-in on adding Giannis Antetokounmpo in the coming year? A path to Antetokounmpo joining the Warriors certainly exists, yet there are quite a few obstacles and hurdles that would need to be dealt with, starting with the fact that the Bucks have no desire to see Antetokounmpo in another team's jersey.

Bucks hold no desire for Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

While the Warriors are hoping that they can get back to the playoffs in the Western Conference and prove that their championship window is still open, the Bucks know that there is a playoff spot for them in the Eastern Conference. Better yet, the Bucks know that they have one of the better rosters in the East.

Giannis and Dame are arguably the best scoring duo in the league, and with Middleton healthy, Milwaukee owns one of the best All-Star trios in the league. The additions of Taurean Prince and Gary Trent Jr. are also only going to make the Bucks a stronger team.

It takes two to tango, and right now, neither Giannis nor the Bucks are looking for a trade. That is that, and anything suggesting anything different is simply creating a story where there isn't one.

Now, with this said, the NBA is an ever-changing world of drama. Nobody thought Kevin Durant would join the Warriors in 2016 after they won 73 games during the regular season, but he did. That move seemed to work out for Durant too, regardless of the scrutiny he received from fans, as he went on to win two Finals MVPs next to Curry.

Although Antetokounmpo holds no reason to want to leave the Bucks and possibly request a trade, the 2024-25 season is huge for this organization. Two straight seasons resulting in first-round losses in the playoffs have only motivated the Bucks to be better. Then again, failure to make a legitimate run in the playoffs raises even more concerns about this organization, which then turn into question marks, which then lead to rumors about both Antetokounmpo and Lillard.

Ahead of the new season, the Bucks own a $193 million payroll, the fourth-highest in the NBA. Although Milwaukee certainly has room for growth, especially under Rivers, this team is in no way looking to shake up their core. Giannis is the Bucks, just as Steph is the Warriors.

At some point, it is inevitable that the Bucks will be forced to change and hit the reset button, just like how every organization around the league has done so at various points over the last two decades. That time is far from now, as the only thing on the Bucks' minds is contending for and winning another championship as soon as possible.

This is also Giannis' goal, which is why failure to prove that they are legitimate contenders when it matters most could cause frustrations to begin growing.

Warriors' somewhat flexible financial situation

Aside from all the talk surrounding the Bucks and Antetokounmpo not being interested in parting ways, it is worth talking about the Warriors' situation. Joe Lacob is committed to winning, and that has been the mindset ever since he bought the team in 2010. Through the years, the Warriors have gone through major leadership and roster changes, yet the goal of winning has remained constant.

A new challenge now faces Golden State entering the 2024-25 season after Klay Thompson left for the Dallas Mavericks. Not only will the organization need to adapt without Klay, who had been a leader in the locker room next to Curry and Draymond Green since he entered the league in 2011, but the Warriors face financial hurdles because they are hard-capped.

For the first time in forever, the Warriors don't face a major tax bill. With Thompson and Chris Paul off the books, the Warriors opened up a lot of financial flexibility for themselves this offseason, as their $176 million payroll is tenth-highest in the league. The more important factor is that the Warriors are operating as an “over the cap” team, meaning they are not over the first or second tax apron and will not face any major penalties.

Due to the sign-and-trade they made with the Minnesota Timberwolves involving Kyle Anderson, the Warriors are hard-capped at the $178.1 million first tax apron, meaning that they are unable to cross this threshold until next offseason when the 2025-26 NBA calendar year technically begins.

The idea of remaining championship contenders in the West is Golden State's only priority right now. That is why the organization explored the possibility of adding Paul George and Lauri Markkanen in what would've been a massive trade over the summer. At some point, the Warriors are going to pull off another big move to add a superstar next to Curry, and it is no secret to anyone that Antetokounmpo is at the top of their list. Since he is only 29, Giannis could represent both the present and future of the Warriors, with Curry nearing the end of his Hall-of-Fame career.

The Warriors' dream scenario is finding a way to trade for Antetokounmpo, but there is no viable path to making this happen at this very moment. Giannis is making $48.7 million during the 2024-25 season, and since the Warriors are hard-capped, the only way to make a hypothetical trade work right now would be to send out contracts that match Antetokounmpo's contract in total. It can't happen, but that basically means Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, and either Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody would need to be sent to Milwaukee.

This can't happen because the Warriors can't exceed $178.1 million in total payroll, and they would have various roster spots to fill after adding Giannis in this hypothetical scenario. In fact, the only way to possibly add Antetokounmpo would be in an offseason trade, which leads to questions about Wiggins and Kuminga.

Andrew Wiggins', Jonathan Kuminga's importance

Curry is not going to be going anywhere, especially after he signed a $62.6 million extension that keeps him under contract with Golden State through the 2026-27 season. It is also safe to assume that Green will be retiring with the Warriors since he has three more years left on his current contract as well, including the 2024-25 season. If Green were to retire at the conclusion of his current contract, it wouldn't come as a huge surprise.

With these two stars not leaving the Warriors, the path to bringing in another superstar revolves around Wiggins, who is set to make $84.67 million over the next three seasons. As of right now, Wiggins is the only other player, besides Curry and Green, that is making over $20 million per year. That could potentially change with Kuminga not getting an extension this offseason and staring down restricted free agency next offseason.

What happens with Kuminga will set the stage for what is to come for Golden State moving forward. The young forward is seeking a long-term commitment from the Warriors and the same deal both Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner got from their respective teams: a five-year, $224 million extension. That is not a contract the Warriors have shown much interest in, which is why Kuminga will need to prove himself during the 2024-25 season.

Obviously, Antetokounmpo will need to request a trade and have his frustrations with Milwaukee mount in order for the Warriors to have any chance of making their dreams become reality. There are also other factors that will need to play out as well, such as some sort of event or argument to occur internally with Milwaukee in order for Antetokounmpo to want to leave the organization he has won a championship with.

In order for the Warriors to create the flexibility needed to go out and even have the capability to trade for a player like Antetokounmpo, they will need to have the contracts of Wiggins and Kuminga. Several other factors, such as draft assets and young talents, will also need to be included in a hypothetical scenario, but the first order of business would be finding a way to make the salaries match. Wiggins with his current deal and a possible long-term extension for Kuminga in a possible sign-and-trade would work in a perfect world.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the NBA is by far a perfect world, and the idea of trading for Giannis is simply a dream at this point. Too many obstacles stand in Golden State's way of making this happen right now, which is why all they can do is wait. In the meantime, the Warriors will continue to hunt for star-level players that can help them get back to championship glory right away.