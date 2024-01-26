Warriors' Steve Kerr is still committed to coaching going forward

The Golden State Warriors community is still mourning the abrupt passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, making it understandably difficult to focus on the basketball product and other questions concerning the future of this team. Most of those matters will be categorically addressed this offseason, though.

The future of head coach Steve Kerr ranks near the top of the list. He is in the final year of his contract. The Dubs dropped to 19-23 and 12th place in the Western Conference after losing a thriller to the Sacramento Kings, 134-33, on Thursday night. Performance can definitely be called into question, but an insider believes Kerr remains motivated to lead the Warriors going forward.

“Steve’s not burnt out,” The Athletic's Anthony Slater told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype in a interview. “Steve wants to keep coaching. We’ll see if they get something done. Steve’s very private about any negotiation, and so there’s not that much info out there…We’ll see. I think some of it depends on what happens the rest of the season.”

The Warriors have their backs against the wall

Slater explains how the the organization's league-leading luxury tax payment of over $188 million can greatly influence the direction of the franchise. An unsuccessful campaign that does not conclude with Golden State legitimately contending in the West could incentivize ownership to officially break up the dynasty.

Being a coach, Steve Kerr is the easiest member of this core to move on from, especially with his deal expiring at the end of the season. No matter what happens in the coming months, he will always be the one who helped cinch all this talent together. That is an increasingly strenuous task in the modern NBA.

The Warriors will do what they can to delay the inevitable for a while longer, starting with a Saturday night showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers.