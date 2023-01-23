The San Antonio Spurs are one of the main teams to watch at the NBA trade deadline. Since they have one of the more coveted players that could be available for trade, center Jakob Poeltl, every team that wants an upgrade at center will be calling San Antonio about him. The Golden State Warriors are one team doing so but they probably won’t be the Poeltl sweepstakes winners.

The Warriors’ chances of pulling off a trade for Poeltl are very slim, according to LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk. San Antonio reportedly is not interested in Golden State’s key young players, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga, thus making a trade very hard to pull off.

“According to a source who works for an NBA agent, talks between the Spurs and the Golden State Warriors have hit a dead end,” Ellis writes. “ The Spurs aren’t interested in James Wiseman or Jonathan Kuminga, so a trade with the Warriors involving Poeltl is very unlikely.”

The Spurs not having much interest in the Warriors’ young players speaks both to how little value they have and how much the Spurs like Jakob Poeltl. They have a sizable asking price in a trade for the 27-year-old center. San Antonio has plenty of wings, so their disinterest in Kuminga makes sense. Wiseman has been a negative most of the time he plays, so making him a centerpiece of a trade will be tough to do.