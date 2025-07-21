The 2024-25 season may not have worked out as the San Antonio Spurs had hoped, with Victor Wembanyama's season-ending injury taking the wind out of the team's sails. Nonetheless, they still lucked out in the draft lottery, winning the second overall pick, and they used that selection add Dylan Harper, the talented guard out of Rutgers, to their burgeoning young core.

The Spurs are preferring to take the slow approach when it comes to building around Wembanyama. They are not yet going all-in; instead, they have decided to try and develop their young players and have them grow alongside each other — similar to how the Oklahoma City Thunder coalesced into the powerhouse, championship-winning team they are today.

Only time will tell if this is the correct approach. But with Wembanyama being just 21 years of age, there's no reason to rush anything in this regard.

Given how many good moves the Spurs made this offseason, it's hard to pinpoint just one perfect move. But their handling of this particular situation shows that the team has a specific roster-building vision that they aren't just about to compromise despite the availability of this certain superstar.

Spurs decide not to pull the trigger on a Kevin Durant trade

Make no mistake about it, Kevin Durant remains one of the best players in the association. He is an ageless wonder who defies modern medicine; despite already being 36 years of age with a history of significant lower-body injuries, he still averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 62 games last season on an insane 64.2 true shooting percentage.

Durant would have given the Spurs an incredible superstar trio that would have had them among the favorites to land an outright playoff spot, even in a loaded Western Conference. He is a perfect fit alongside De'Aaron Fox, a man who can get to the rim at will (who also has the clutch gene), and Wembanyama, a versatile three-level scorer who is the most impactful rim protector in today's NBA despite his youth.

Durant also has some defensive utility, as he can help protect the rim from the weakside and he's still fairly mobile, even at his relatively advanced age. He will flourish as the team's number-one option on offense, especially when the team has the role players to be of support to him and to enable him to be at his best.

The problem, however, is that acquiring Durant would have required the Spurs to give up some significant pieces.

According to reports, the Phoenix Suns, a team that's in desperate need of a youthful infusion, were demanding that the Spurs give up Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, three first-round picks (including the 14th overall selection of this year's draft), as well as one of Jeremy Sochan or reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, in exchange for Durant.

Suffice to say, there was no way the Spurs were going to pony up that many assets, even for a player like Durant. Durant is going to be 37 years of age before the start of next season, and as much of an ageless wonder as he is, one has to be realistic and determine that he's not going to be a part of San Antonio's core for very long.

Meanwhile, Castle or Sochan or Vassell, while they may never reach the level Durant is at, are young pieces who will be staying with the team for quite a longer time. The Thunder have also shown, in their roster-building model, that giving time to their young players to develop into the players they can be and then simply deciding to make changes when the time is right (such as trading Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso) is the way.

This is not to say that the Spurs should hold on to those young players for dear life. If the right superstar player becomes available, then they should go for him. Someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo would be perfect, although the Milwaukee Bucks would want to hold on to Antetokounmpo like their life depended on it.

But the Spurs were right in not going all-out for Durant. They're better off waiting instead of jumping the gun. They say good things come to those who wait, and San Antonio is putting that to the test.

San Antonio adds perfect Victor Wembanyama complements

Building a roster around Wembanyama has to be one of the most fun tasks for a general manager. His defensive excellence and all-around offensive game allows executives to go in whatever direction they want. And the Spurs are looking to bolster their defensive identity this offseason, as evidenced by their aggressive signing of Luke Kornet, who was picked up on a four-year, $41 million contract.

Kornet has become a legitimate NBA rotation piece, as he has finally figured out how to utilize his 7'2″ frame to be one of the best deterrents in the league. He may not be the most mobile, but his sheer length allows him to be a defensive menace — even when he's far away from the player he's defending.

He made the Kornet Contest one of the most viral yet effective moves in NBA history; this is when he jumps despite being far away from the jump-shooter to try and prevent them from seeing the rim. The numbers don't lie; this move works.

A Kornet-Wembanyama frontcourt would make it close to impossible for opposing teams to score near the hoop. And when the Spurs close down the paint, they won't need to send much help defense — allowing them to remain stuck to opposing shooters on the perimeter.

This is without even going into detail on the potential of Carter Bryant to be one of the best defenders in the NBA. Bryant moves his feet like a seasoned veteran, keeping in stride with opposing ballhandlers. He's 6'6″ with a 6'11” wingspan, and he has the makings of someone who'll be having a long NBA career — especially if his jumpshot develops.

Kelly Olynyk is also a good addition. It cost the Spurs two young guards in Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, but Olynyk's ballhandling, playmaking, and shooting for a big man also allows the Spurs to get creative with their lineups around Wembanyama.