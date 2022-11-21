Published November 21, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

It has been just over a year since Evan Fournier signed a four-year, $73 million deal with the New York Knicks, yet it feels inevitable that the two sides will head their separate ways soon. Fournier is entirely out of the Knicks’ rotation, and New York has plenty of younger and more talented guards who are rightfully getting playing time over the Frenchman.

While it’s evident that the Knicks don’t want Fournier playing rotational minutes at this juncture, the team is willing to give up only so much to trade him elsewhere. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Knicks would prefer not to give up a first-round pick in a Fournier trade:

“While Evan Fournier has fallen out of the rotation for the Knicks, New York is reluctant to attach a future first-round pick to move the French swingman at this time, league sources told HoopsHype. Fournier is owed $18 million this season, $18.86 million next season, and a $19 million team option for the 2024-25 season.”

Fournier, 30, is in his 10th season in the pros and second with the Knicks. He’s averaging 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 33.3% shooting from 3-point land across 13 games this season. After tallying 80 starts for the Knicks back during the 2021-22 campaign, Fournier hasn’t played since Nov. 13.

Considering how much money Evan Fournier makes annually, plus the report that the Knicks don’t want to attach substantial assets to get rid of him, don’t expect the Frenchman to get traded anytime soon. Likely the only teams who would be interested in him are underachieving squads in dire need of shooting, such as the Lakers.