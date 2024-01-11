The Warriors may be willing to do whatever it takes to give Stephen Curry one last title shot.

The painful reality of crashing and burning is finally dawning on a Golden State Warriors franchise that's grown accustomed to winning over the past decade. Sure, the Warriors posted the worst record in the NBA in 2020 and missed the playoffs entirely in 2021, but the feeling that their dynastic run is finally over has never felt more real in the Stephen Curry-era.

However, the Warriors won't simply be accepting this new reality lying down. In fact, they will be fighting and scrapping for their place atop the Western Conference, refusing to go down without a fight in what could be their last hurrah to try and give Curry another shot at title contention.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors are reportedly open to trading away everyone but Stephen Curry in the name of improving the team moving forward.

“The mindset in Golden State right now is everyone but Steph Curry is on the table. Realistically, there's an asterisk. But [Andrew] Wiggins and everyone else on that roster has to be in play for this team […] They're going to be looking to make moves,” Charania said on FanDuel's Run It Back.

"The mindset in Golden State right now is everyone but Steph Curry is on the table… They're going to be looking to make moves." Shams Charania on the Warriors possibly tinkering with their roster 🗣 (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/V4O7qSkLvX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2024

The asterisk that Charania was referring to was that the Warriors may not be too keen on the idea of trading away franchise icons Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Thompson and green's respective trade values aren't too high to begin with, but it might to be too much of an emotional ordeal for the Dubs to give them away amid one of the franchise's lowest points of the past decade.

Moreover, the Warriors may want to keep the prized youngsters they have on the roster such as Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. But the Dubs know that it's necessary to give up talent to receive talent in return.

The Warriors are reportedly interested in trading for Pascal Siakam or Dejounte Murray, among other plausible targets. Those trades may have to include the aforementioned youngsters. Whatever the case may be, tough decisions lie in wait for the Dubs. The toughest choices require the strongest wills — the question now is, can they muster enough willpower to do whatever's necessary to give Stephen Curry one last title shot?