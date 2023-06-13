For months, the prospect of reuniting with James Harden seemed ever so possible for the Houston Rockets. However, reports have since come out stating that Harden's camp may just be using the Rockets as leverage to earn a max contract elsewhere, perhaps with the Philadelphia 76ers. With that in mind, the Rockets may have to pivot to other targets in free agency to fill their need at point guard, with the likes of Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet looking like enticing targets for a team that has struggled to win ballgames over the past three seasons.

However, one target is much more realistic than the other. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic in an appearance on The HoopsHype Podcast with Michael Scotto, VanVleet is a more attainable target in free agency given the hoops the Rockets may have to fling themselves into just to get a deal with Irving over the line.

“The Kyrie to the Rockets link makes sense because he’s a talented point guard, but when you think of the logistics that have to go behind that deal, I’d be shocked if that happened. The VanVleet thing is more realistic to me than Kyrie,” Iko said.

The Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving's most recent employer, have every incentive to bring back the mercurial point guard, which makes it even more difficult for the Rockets to steal him away. The Mavs gave up Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and a first-round pick for Irving's services, and they won't want to lose him for nothing just five months after acquiring him.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nevertheless, as much as moving to Houston makes sense given Irving's experience playing for a team with Ime Udoka on the coaching staff, Fred VanVleet may be the more logical target to pursue for the Rockets given where they are in their rebuilding process.

“VanVleet is a bit younger. He’s also an NBA champion and a quality playmaker. His defense has regressed in recent seasons, but I think under the right guy, he can be reinvigorated,” Iko added.

We're only weeks away from the official beginning of NBA free agency, so hold on to your seats as we await which direction the Rockets take when it comes to solving their point guard situation.