By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) visit the New York Knicks (22-18) on Monday night. Action tips of at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Knicks prediction and pick.

Milwaukee has won two of their previous three games and sits in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks have covered 54% of their games while 54% have gone over the projected point total. New York has won four consecutive games but remains in seventh place in the East. The Knicks have covered 55% of their games while 51% have gone over. This will be the third and final meeting between the two teams. Milwaukee has won both games, including a six-point win in New York.

Here are the Bucks-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bucks-Knicks Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -1.5 (-108)

New York Knicks: +1.5 (-112)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

TV: Bally Wisconsin, MSG

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Despite Milwaukee’s shaky play of late, they have an excellent chance to cover the spread tonight thanks primarily to one man: Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis remains arguably the best player in the league and the Knicks have shown no signs of slowing him down in their prior matchups. The Greek Freak ranks third in the NBA in both scoring (32 PPG) and rebounding (11.8 RPG). He also serves as a strong distributor with 5.2 APG. He somehow takes things up a notch against the Knicks as he averaged 33.5 PPG, 13.5 RPG, and 8.0 APG in their two previous meetings. Nobody on the Knicks matches up with Giannis. He’ll likely be looking for a bounce-back game after outputting his worst performance of the season in their home loss to the Hornets.

Although Giannis provides more than enough production to propel the Bucks to cover, he’ll need help if they want to avoid the same fate as Friday night. The Bucks are an excellent defensive team but struggle to find consistent offensive production. Despite their strong record, Milwaukee ranks in the bottom half of the league in scoring, assist to turnover rate, and nearly every shooting metric. That being said, the one area the Bucks excel on offense is from three. Milwaukee ranks seventh in made threes per game despite shooting them at a below-average percentage (34%). The Knicks allow the 10th-most threes per game to opposing teams – giving the Bucks a clear avenue to offensive success.

Rather than rostering one elite shooter who inflates the team’s overall numbers, Milwaukee takes a more balanced approach to the three-ball. Five Bucks average at least 1.5 made threes per game, with point guard Jrue Holiday leading the way with 2.3 per game. Holiday has taken on the role of the second option this season, averaging 18.2 PPG and 7.1 APG. Center Brook Lopez is right behind him, averaging 1.9 made threes per game. Lopez finds himself in the midst of a stellar season in which he averages 14.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and a league-leading 2.6 blocks per game. Centers who can knock down threes and protect the rim are few and far between. Lopez’s versatility is a major reason Milwaukee has a good chance to cover tonight.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York is a team of runs. Just when it looked like their season was slipping away, the Knicks won eight straight games in early December. They then proceeded to lose five in a row, but have since won four straight again. While their inconsistency may be maddening for Knicks fans, betters can take advantage of their hot play. Although they’re playing well and Milwaukee is not, they’ll still need big games from their stars if they want to cover tonight.

After a brutal 2021-22 season, forward Julius Randle has exploded this year. He averages 24.4 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 3.8 APG. The do-it-all forward averages a career-best 2.7 made threes per game as well. While he may not be efficient from deep (35%) he takes enough of them to keep the defense honest and create a lot of additional spacing. Although he struggled in two previous matchups with the Bucks, Randle has been on a tear of late – averaging 31.6 PPG and 12.7 RPG across his last nine games. Point guard Jalen Brunson has been similarly hot in recent games. Since the start of 2023, the point guard has averaged 29.3 PPG and 6.7 APG while shooting 53% from the floor. Their strong play of late will need to continue if they want to avoid going winless against the Bucks this season.

Final Bucks-Knicks Prediction & Pick

While Milwaukee has dominated the series this season, I like the Knicks to salvage the finale and come out ahead at home tonight.

Final Bucks-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +1.5 (-112)