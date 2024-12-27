Despite their solid 17-13 record and sixth-place standing in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers appear unlikely to pursue a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, according to recent reports. Following an impressive Christmas Day victory over the Golden State Warriors, capped by Austin Reaves’ game-winning layup, speculation about the Lakers’ trade market activity has grown. However, the team’s approach seems to prioritize fiscal caution and long-term planning, especially with the February 6 trade deadline looming.

Targets like Jonas Valanciunas and Cameron Johnson highlight Lakers’ fiscal strategy

NBA insider Brett Siegel recently reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have expressed interest in Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas and Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson. Both players could provide valuable contributions, but Siegel emphasized the Lakers’ reluctance to take on significant contracts, reducing the likelihood of acquiring a high-profile third star.

Siegel also noted the Lakers’ hesitation to part ways with key contributors like Austin Reaves. Reaves, who signed a four-year, $53.8 million contract during the 2023 offseason, is earning $12.9 million this year, with a player option worth $14.8 million for the 2026-27 season. His consistent on-court impact and team-friendly contract make him a cornerstone of the Lakers’ current and future plans, complicating any potential blockbuster trade scenarios.

Past roster struggles and star salaries shape trade market

The Lakers’ reluctance to pursue a third star stems in part from the repercussions of the Russell Westbrook trade, which forced the team to rely heavily on minimum-contract players during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. The lack of roster depth during those years hindered their competitiveness and has seemingly influenced their cautious approach to significant financial commitments moving forward.

One potential star on the market is Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who is earning $43 million this season with a player option for 2026-27 worth $48.9 million. While LaVine’s scoring ability would address offensive gaps, the Lakers would face significant financial challenges in absorbing his contract.

Jimmy Butler’s name has also been linked to trade speculation following reports of tension between the Miami Heat and their star forward. Butler is earning $48.7 million this season and has a player option worth $52.4 million for the 2025-26 season. Heat President Pat Riley dismissed these reports, affirming Butler’s status as an integral part of the team. Butler’s postseason pedigree and leadership make him an appealing target, but his substantial salary further complicates any potential trade for the Lakers

Lakers’ focus remains on long-term stability

Another name circulating in trade discussions is Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox. While Fox remains a key figure in Sacramento, his team’s struggles and current 12th-place standing in the Western Conference have sparked speculation about his availability. Fox is currently earning $34.8 million this season and is set to make $37 million in the final year of his max contract during the 2025-26 season. He notably turned down a contract extension in the offseason, further fueling trade rumors. His future likely hinges on the Kings’ performance as the February 6 trade deadline draws nearer.

The Lakers’ current approach reflects a commitment to financial stability and internal development. After experiencing roster challenges in prior seasons, the team seems unwilling to compromise depth or future flexibility for a third star.

As James and Davis continue to anchor the team, Los Angeles appears focused on strategic, cost-effective roster adjustments to support a deeper playoff run while keeping their financial future intact.