With the trade deadline looming, it appears that Zach LaVine is quite likely to remain with the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls can't seem to make much progress. A year ago they were in the play-in tournament, and as the current season has passed the halfway point, they find themselves in 9th place in the Eastern Conference. Once again, it seems like they will be no better than a participant in the play-in round, and that makes it seem likely they could be involved in making trade-deadline moves.

They could decide to add a player or two with the hope that they can better their position, but it might be more likely that they trade established players for future draft picks. One of the names that frequently comes up for discussion is combo guard Zach LaVine, who has been one of the team's primary scorers since he was traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Bulls in 2017.

While LaVine is a notable player who can fill up the net when he is on a hot streak and could presumably bring significant assets to Chicago, the team has not received an acceptable offer for LaVine at this point.

LaVine is under contract through the end of the 2025-26 season, but he has been injured frequently. As a result, any team that is considering acquiring him knows that they could lose him at any point. LaVine suffered an ankle injury against the Toronto Raptors Thursday night, and the team is expecting him to miss 1-2 weeks of game action.

Zach LaVine has played 25 games this season and is averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.