Stephen Curry’s historic 50-point performance in the Golden State Warriors’ Game 7 defeat of the Sacramento Kings has led to an NBA-first in the postseason.

Courtesy of the Warriors’ victory, all eight seeds will be represented in the Conference Semifinals. Of course, while it’s not uncommon for one or two lower ranked seeds to upset their more fancied opponents, typically those are the five or six seeds. Not so this year.

The Miami Heat were the biggest surprise packet of them all, advancing through to the semis after just barely sneaking into the playoffs as the eight seed, and then demolishing one of the title favorites in the Milwaukee Bucks in just five games.

The Los Angeles Lakers, too, were able to dispose of a more highly ranked opponent in the Memphis Grizzlies, though that was much less of a surprise given they are led by a couple of guys by the names of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Warriors’ Stephen Curry-led victory was also not a major surprise given their championship pedigree and the Kings’ distinct lack thereof.

Rounding out the list of lower-ranked winners, of course, was the New York Knicks, who seemed to grow an extra leg or two in their first round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which they won in just five games.

So what does this all mean? In a tangible sense, not a whole lot. It does, however, point to both the closeness of the league – or at least the top end of it – and the enthralling, unexpected, upset-laden nature of the first round of this year’s playoffs.