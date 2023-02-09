The NBA Trade Deadline saw no shortage of league-changing moves. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving highlighted the deadline by getting traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, respectively. The NBA world offered plenty of reactions on Twitter following the plethora of moves. Without further ado, here’s a look at some of the best reactions to the wild 2023 NBA Trade Deadline.

Tyreek Hill shared what every NBA 2K player was thinking after the Suns-KD deal.

“Immediately loads 2k to play as Suns,” he wrote on Twitter.

Rodger Sherman reacted to the John Wall-Rockets reunion.

Legion Hoops was entertained by Patrick Beverley’s call-out of Shams Charania following the Lakers-Magic Patrick Beverley-Mo-Bamba trade.

Lol. Twitter is the best app ever. pic.twitter.com/B3gn3cEzMt — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 9, 2023

A fan called out Memphis Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant for previously saying he was not worried about the Western Conference.

Molly Morrison was in shock after waking up to the flurry of NBA Trade Deadline moves.

“I JUST WOKE UP WHATTTTTTT,” Morrison wrote.

The deadline shifted the entire dynamic of the league. Many teams have noticeably different looking rosters and it will be intriguing to see how the moves impact the second-half of the season. The Western Conference will be especially interesting to monitor following the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving moves. The Suns and Mavs are now legitimate threats to make a deep postseason run.

Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski endured one of their busiest weeks of the year, as they attempted to report the trades as quickly as possible.

A fan referenced the Shams Charania versus Adrian Wojnarowski reporter rivalry to cap off the trade deadline reactions.