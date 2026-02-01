The Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a trade just days before the February 5 deadline. It's a move that sends center Duop Reath and some draft capital to Atlanta.

Reports indicate that the Hawks are adding Reath and two future second-round picks, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The team is sending guard Vit Krejci to the Trail Blazers.

“The Atlanta Hawks are trading guard Vit Krejci to the Portland Trail Blazers for Duop Reath and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.”

Article Continues Below

Charania also explains how this move opens up roster space for the Hawks, as Reath suffered a season-ending injury. The 29-year-old center underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot on January 29. Duop Reath played 32 games this season before sustaining the injury, averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 44.6% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the three-point line.

Reath joins a Hawks team that is dealing with several kinds of injuries in the center position. Starting center Onyeka Okongwu is expected to miss some time after suffering a serious mouth injury that requires surgery. Additionally, Kristaps Porzingis has been dealing with problems all season, most recently an Achilles injury that has sidelined him for multiple weeks.

Despite the roller coaster of a season so far, the Hawks are still potentially in the mix for a playoff spot. Atlanta is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. However, due to the state of the roster, the front office might be looking to sell for more draft capital to build for the future.