Drake Powell's Brooklyn Nets debut will have to wait a little longer. After missing Summer League due to left knee tendinopathy, the No. 22 pick has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason opener vs. Hapoel Jerusalem, according to head coach Jordi Fernandez. However, Powell is expected to play during one of Brooklyn's matchups with the Phoenix Suns in China next weekend.

Powell was limited at the start of training camp due to his knee ailment. However, he has progressed to participating in scrimmages over the last week.

Drake Powell expected to make Nets preseason debut in China

The 19-year-old's athleticism has impressed Michael Porter Jr., who referred to him as a “freak.” Powell, who stands 6-foot-6 with a seven-foot wingspan, recorded a 43-inch max vertical leap at the combine, the highest among all participants. Among the 73 players who tested, he also ranked in the top 10 of the shuttle run, three-quarter court sprint and lane agility test.

Powell was among the ACC's top defenders last season while shooting 38 percent from three. However, he was very raw as a ball-handler, which primarily limited him to a spot-up role.

The Nets have a crowded wing rotation that features Porter Jr., Terance Mann, Ziaire Williams, Haywood Highsmith, Tyrese Martin, Jalen Wilson and Dariq Whitehead. Given this, it would not be surprising for Powell to spend time in the G League early in the year. Several Brooklyn draft picks, most recently Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney, have had success with Long Island before earning a spot in the NBA rotation.

Fellow rookie first-round picks Ben Saraf, Nolan Traore and Danny Wolf could also play games with Long Island as the Nets configure their lineup.