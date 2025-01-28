Trendon Watford is nearing a return from an extended absence for the struggling Brooklyn Nets. After he missed the last six weeks due to a hamstring injury, the Nets expect the 24-year-old to suit up in one of their next two games.

“He looks great. He's been working hard, and we'll see him this week. I cannot tell you exactly what game, but we'll see him back. So we're excited for the group, and I'm happy for him,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez.

Watford missed the first six weeks of the regular season due to a hamstring strain. He returned for 12 games before suffering an injury to the same hamstring during a Dec. 16 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Trendon Watford nearing return amid extended Nets losing skid

Watford's return will add a competent ball-handler for the Nets, something they've often lacked during an extended losing skid. Cam Thomas, D'Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons have all missed extended periods during a 2-15 stretch. The team ranks dead last in offense during that span, averaging 99.6 points and 16.2 turnovers on 41.3 percent shooting from the field and 31.7 percent from three.

Watford has been impactful in the brief moments he's been available this season. The LSU product has averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.1 minutes per game over 13 appearances. He scored back-to-back clutch buckets to seal a Nov. 19 win over the Charlotte Hornets during his second game of the season.

Expand Tweet

After playing his first two NBA seasons as a small-ball five with the Portland Trail Blazers, Watford transitioned to a point-forward role with the Nets last year. With Thomas sidelined by a hamstring injury and Simmons dealing with a back ailment, he should see opportunities as a lead ball-handler upon his return.

Watford is one of several impending free agents the Nets will evaluate during the second half of this season. The 6-foot-8 point-forward signed a $2.7 million qualifying offer last offseason and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.