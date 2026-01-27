Brandon Miller had a strong statement to say about his star teammate LaMelo Ball following their performance in the Charlotte Hornets' blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon.

Ball is going through his sixth season in the NBA with the Hornets while Miller is halfway through his third campaign. They have developed solid chemistry on the court as Charlotte has performed better when the duo is healthy and playing in games.

Their latest display against Philadelphia was excellent, especially on Ball's end with his playmaking. In just 20 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 11 points, eight assists, two rebounds, and one steal. He shot 4-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. Miller reflected on his co-star's performance after the game, making a clear statement about Ball's ceiling with the franchise.

“I've been saying it for a long time now… when he's healthy, it could be a dangerous season for any team that steps on the floor with us. Him being our leader—the head of the snake—it goes a long way for us and the young core,” Miller said.

How LaMelo Ball, Hornets played against 76ers

Brandon Miller has firm support for what LaMelo Ball can do to help the Hornets. When they're on the court together, they can certainly be a threat for opponents to be wary about.

Eight players scored in double-digits for Charlotte in the win, including Ball. Miller led the way with a stat line of 30 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He shot 9-of-11 overall, including 6-of-8 from downtown, and 6-of-6 from the charity stripe.

Charlotte improved to a 19-28 record on the season, holding the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 5.5 games above the Brooklyn Nets and eight games above the Indiana Pacers while trailing the Milwaukee Bucks by 0.5 games and Atlanta Hawks by 3.5 games.

Rolling with three consecutive wins, the Hornets will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.