In his first season as head coach, the Charlotte Hornets' six-game winning streak Charles Lee hype after a 111-106 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

In jubilation with the Hornets players, coach Lee did a cartwheel in the locker room.

Brandon Miller's 26 points led six Hornets players in double figures, including Colin Sexton's 21 points, including a perfect 5-for-5 from deep, LaMelo Ball (16 points), and Miles Bridges (14 points). Charlotte is now only six games under .500, improving to a 22-28 record in the regular season.

Miller warned everyone about the Hornets' current rise. For Miller, a healthy roster was critical to the Hornets' success, including the ability to play alongside Ball and Bridges, he said, per Hornets Reddit's X (formerly Twitter).

“I've been saying it for a long time now… when he's healthy, it could be a dangerous season for any team that steps on the floor with us. Him being our leader—the head of the snake—it goes a long way for us and the young core,” Miller said.

🎙️ Brandon Miller on LaMelo Ball's impact: "I've been saying it for a long time now… when he's healthy, it could be a dangerous season for any team that steps on the floor with us. Him being our leader—the head of the snake—it goes a long way for us and the young core." pic.twitter.com/cUebNGAk9P — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 27, 2026

The Hornets will look to extend their winning streak to seven when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Brandon Miller's recent surge leads Hornets win streak

Article Continues Below

Hornets' Brandon Miller has taken his game to new heights amid a six-game winning streak, which was topped by a five-point win against the Spurs on Saturday.

He's averaging 24.3 points, 6,0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across the Hornets' six-game winning streak. Miller said his confidence is at an all-time high, according to Hornets Reddit.

“I feel great, my confidence level is high. I take my hat off to my teammates every night, because without them I wouldn’t have games like this, without their trust,” Miller said. “So as long as I keep trusting them, we’re gonna keep pushing these wins to the city of Charlotte.”

🎙️ Brandon Miller: "I feel great. Confidence level is high." "I take my hat off to my teammates every night, because I wouldn't have games like this without their trust. So long as I just keep trusting them, we're gonna keep pushing these wins to the city of Charlotte." pic.twitter.com/F9FjOyiHx6 — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 26, 2026

While Miller is in his second consecutive season averaging 20+ points per game, his 37.7% 3-point shooting and 0.9 blocks per game this season are career bests.