The Charlotte Hornets are returning from the All-Star break, and they'll be facing off against the Houston Rockets. The second half of the season will be key for the Hornets, as they were one of the hottest teams in the league for a few weeks and climbed up to the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They're currently dealing with things such as suspensions to Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate, and the most recent incident was LaMelo Ball getting into a car accident. Nobody involved had any life-threatening injuries, but many want to know if Ball will be available to play against the Rockets.

Here's his injury status for the game.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

LaMelo Ball's injury status vs. Rockets

Article Continues Below

Ball is not listed on the injury report, which means that he should be available to play. That's good for Ball, especially since he didn't suffer any injuries, but it's also good for the Hornets as they'll have one of their key players on the court.

As for the accident, video footage showed Ball's Hummer hitting a sedan as both were driving through an intersection. The sedan Ball hit immediately stopped, the driver got out, and walked over to Ball to see if he was okay.

Witnesses who saw the accident told local news that the sedan was traveling east on Trade Street, while Ball was traveling west. He tried to take a left on the one-way, and that's how the collision happened. Witnesses claimed that when Ball got out of the Hummer, he got into a Lamorghini.

Ball has been criticized before for his driving, and there is video of him driving faster than a normal person. Ball may end up making a statement after the game about the accident, or he may just keep quiet about it.