The Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs will go head-to-head on Friday night. However, is LaMelo Ball playing tonight?

Ball is among the Hornets listed on the NBA injury report. The Hornets star is dealing with a left ankle sprain. It should be noted that Dalton Knecht and Jusuf Nurkic are also on the injury report. Both players are questionable since the Hornets recently acquired them in trades.

Knecht was traded to the Hornets as part of the Mark Williams deal, while Charlotte acquired Nurkic from the Suns via trade as well. The Hornets are still rebuilding, but they are hoping to add enough talent around Ball within the next few years to compete sooner rather than later.

So is Ball playing against the Spurs? Here is everything we know about LaMelo Ball's injury status for tonight's game.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

LaMelo Ball's injury status vs. Spurs

Ball was listed as questionable due to his aforementioned ankle injury, according to the NBA injury report. However, the Hornets guard has been upgraded to available, Jerry Donatien of ClutchPoints reports.

The Hornets enter play on Friday with a 12-36 record. They are in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Spurs are 22-26 overall, which is good for 12th place in the Western Conference.

San Antonio still has a realistic opportunity to make the play-in tournament. The Spurs acquired De'Aaron Fox in a trade with the Sacramento Kings before the deadline, a move that should provide them with a pivotal boost.

The Hornets are not ready to compete for a postseason spot. With Ball on the roster, however, Charlotte could potentially make noise in the NBA standings within the next couple of years. At the moment, the team is focused on preparing for Friday night's game.

So is LaMelo Ball playing tonight vs. the Spurs? The answer is yes.