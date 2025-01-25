The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 102-97, but there was some positives to take away from that game. Despite being shorthanded, missing LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges due with injuries, Nick Smith Jr. stepped into the starting lineup and played well. Finishing with a team-high 17 points, Smith was a constant surge of offense for the Hornets. Stepping in for an injured Brandon Miller, Smith has found a way to grow in his new role as the starting shooting guard.

Hornets' Nick Smith Jr. reflects on his recent stretch of games

After being inserted into the starting lineup, Smith kept it real about his last few games.

“I’m starting to get real comfortable just getting the confidence from my coaches and my teammates,” Smith said. “Mainly just playing more games, getting more reps with the guys and stuff like that, it’s been helpful. …I work hard, so I always have confidence in what I can do as a player. It’s just bringing it all together, being confident, slowing down at times. I’ve still got a ways to go, but I just go out there and play. I love the game and I work hard at it, so I feel like if you put the work in, it’s going to translate.”

Nick Smith Jr. has scored double digits in three of his last four games. With all the injuries that the team has faced recently, he's managed to take advantage of a rough situation. The Hornets needed someone that can step up and create for themselves and that happened to come in the form of Smith. In postgame, he mentioned that “the game has slowed down” for him, which is normal for a second year player.

Nick Smith Jr. can do more than just score the ball

Smith also dished out a career-high six assists, which was also a team-high. Against the Trailblazers, his split decision making was on display. Knowing when to score or pass the ball is vital for any player and it looks like he's getting the hang of it.

“I feel like last year I was more of a catch and shoot guy. Like I said, confidence and knowing my role in this league, knowing what I can do in this league, I can tell my confidence is starting to become a thing where I don’t think as hard when I do stuff out there.”

With his game growing, it adds yet another interesting piece alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Another capable scorer that could play on or off ball is always good to have in the holster for a team. The Hornets also got Mark Williams back in the lineup consistently over the last few games. Their young core is ready to take a leap whenever all the key guys are healthy.