The Charlotte Hornets visit the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. Brandon Miller is on the injury report alongside Grant Williams and Mason Plumlee, the last two being out with injuries. Miller is dealing with a left ankle impingement, while Williams manages his right knee and Plumlee recovers from right groin surgery.

Here's everything we know about Miller's injury and his playing status against the Mavericks. Tip-off is set for Jan. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Brandon Miller's injury status vs. Mavericks

Miller is going through the third season of his NBA career with the Hornets. After an injury-riddled sophomore campaign, the young forward has made significant strides in helping the team win games.

Miller is going through the third season of his NBA career with the Hornets. After an injury-riddled sophomore campaign, the young forward has made significant strides in helping the team win games.

Miller has been active for the last 11 games and 25 of the last 26 contests. His presence in the starting lineup has helped Charlotte improve in the win column, rolling with four consecutive wins. He is averaging 20.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game throughout 31 appearances this season. He is shooting 43.6% from the field, including 37.6% from beyond the arc, and 86.3% from the free-throw line.

However, he landed on the latest injury report for Charlotte's matchup against Dallas. He is probable despite dealing with pain in the left ankle.

So, when it comes to the question of if Brandon Miller is playing tonight against the Mavericks, the answer is probably.

Hornets injury report

PJ Hall – Out – GLeague-Two-Way

Brandon Miller – Probable – Injury/Illness-Left Ankle; Impingement

Mason Plumlee – Out – Injury/Illness-Right Groin; Surgery

Antonio Reeves – Out – GLeague-Two-Way

KJ Simpson – Out – GLeague-Two-Way

Grant Williams – Out – Injury/Illness-Right Knee; Injury Management

Mavericks injury report

Moussa Cisse – Questionable – GLeague-Two-Way



Dante Exum – Out – Injury/Illness-Right Knee; Surgery

Kyrie Irving – Out – Injury/Illness-Left Knee; Surgery

Miles Kelly – Questionable – GLeague-Two-Way

Dereck Lively II – Out – Injury/Illness-Right Foot; Surgery

Naji Marshall – Out – Rest

Ryan Nembhard – Probable – GLeague-Two-Way

Klay Thompon – Probable – Injury/Illness-Left Knee; Soreness

Brandon Williams – Questionable – Injury/Illness-Right Ankle; Sprain