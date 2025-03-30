CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls didn't look like anything special during the first few months of the season, and after losing Zach LaVine, things only started to get worse. The Bulls weren't winning, and some unfortunate injuries hurt the team as well. The Bulls have been in play-in tournament contention all year long, but now, it actually looks like the team can make some noise when the postseason rolls around.

From a talent perspective, the Bulls don't have as much right now as they did earlier in the season. However, Chicago has become one of the hottest teams in the NBA out of no where. The Bulls have won eight of their last 11 games, and they have climbed up to ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The secret? Belief.

“There's just a mentality inside the team,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said to the media on Saturday. “I think they've grown close together, and they realize that with eight or nine or however many games we have left, they wanna try to do something. They really do, and I really appreciate it. Every day I feel like they come in and give me what they have. I think they give each other what they have. … I think it's the most powerful thing. They have a belief. That they believe they can do it. That, to me, is powerful, and I wanna make sure they maintain that.”

Who knows, maybe Billy Donovan has been doing his best Ted Lasso impression as of late to get his team to believe. Now the Bulls just need the sign in the locker room to finish the job.

The Bulls did drop their Saturday night home contest against the Dallas Mavericks, but the team is still playing some good basketball right now. If they keep playing at an elite level and maintain the right mindset, Chicago can make a run to the playoffs.