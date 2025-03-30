CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, and they have pulled off a couple of miraculous comebacks during their recent hot streak. The craziest one happened on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Bulls trailed by 18 points in the fourth quarter and were also down by five with 11 seconds to go. Chicago ended up winning the game on a half-court buzzer-beater from Josh Giddey.

That wasn't the first time the Bulls have pulled off a big comeback like that. They also trailed by 16 in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors a few weeks ago, and they won that game too.

“It's just what we've talked about, the style of play and the identity piece for us where we've just got to really try to lean into as hard as these guys have worked with their conditioning,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said to the media on Saturday. “I think that they feel and are bought into the fact that it's a 48-minute game, and we got to stay with that identity. I think that happens sometimes in fourth quarters, a lot of times, generally the game slows down. We've tried to maintain our pace as best we can and I think even the talk in the huddle, when we've gotten down in some of those games by eight, 10, 12, or 14 points, there's still a belief with the way we're playing that we can get ourselves back in the game.”

Games are won in the late stages, and the Bulls have been playing their best basketball in the final minutes when their opponent starts to get worn out. These late surges have been huge for Chicago on this recent winning streak, and they are hoping to carry this momentum into the postseason. The Bulls are going to be in the play-in tournament, but if they keep playing like this, they can make the playoffs.