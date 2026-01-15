On Tuesday, Coby White wasn't in the lineup as the Chicago Bulls lost to the Houston Rockets 119-113. However, he was back in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.

In the process, he made his own bit of history. During the game, White officially eclipsed Joakim Noah for 14th on the Bulls' all-time assists list, per the Chicago Bulls. His first six assists during the match were enough.

Coby White has now passed Joakim Noah for 14th on the Bulls all-time assists leaderboard with 6 assists so far tonight. pic.twitter.com/3PJ9DHpnSN — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 15, 2026

Noah accumulated 1,704 career assists during his nine seasons with the Bulls (2007-2016). White is having an up-and-down season, given his recent calf injuries. Currently, he is averaging.

Meanwhile, Chicago came into the game against Utah with an 18-21 record. At the same time, White is being bombarded with trade rumors with the NBA trade deadline scheduled for Feb. 5. Since arriving in Chicago in 2018 out of North Carolina, White has emerged as an effective scorer and playmaker.

Also, he is in the final year of his three-year $36 million contract he signed with Chicago in 2023. Afterwards, he is slated to become a free agent.

The all-time Bulls leader in assists is none other than Michael Jordan with 5,012. Scottie Pippen comes in second with 4,494. After that, Kirk Heinrich comes in third with 3,811. Norm Van Lier is in fourth with 3,676. Derrick Rose rounds out the top five with 2,516.

Reggie Theus comes in at sixth with 2,472. In seventh place is John Paxson with 2,394. Bob Weiss comes in at eighth place with 2,008. Tom Boerwinkle is in 9th with 2,007. Then, Toni Kukoc completes the top ten with 1,840.

White is averaging 18.6 points and 4.5 assists per game.