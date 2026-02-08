On Saturday, the Chicago Bulls welcomed the Denver Nuggets to the United Center. It was the first home game since the seven trades the Bulls made this past week. One of the newbies on the scene is Collin Sexton, who was traded by the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Coby White.

On Saturday, Sexton not only scored his first basket as a Bull, but he really had to work for it, per ClutchPoints. It came at the 3:39 mark of the first quarter with the Bulls trailing 29-18. On a double team, Sexton scored on a floater off the glass and drew the foul.

Collin Sexton gets the AND-1 for his first bucket as a Bull 💥pic.twitter.com/OId2i64y4B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2026

Sexton, 27, is averaging 14.2 points and shooting 48.8% from the field. In 2018, he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers out of the University of Alabama. Sexton would go on to play for the Cavs from 2018 to 2022. Afterwards, he was traded to the Utah Jazz, where he would play from 2022 to 2025.

Then he was traded to the Hornets. Overall, Sexton brings additional depth to the Chicago backcourt. Plus, being on an expiring contract gives him some wiggle room for the organization.

The original deal included the Bulls acquiring Ousmane Dieng from the OKC Thunder. Additionally, the Bulls sent Mike Conley to Charlotte after he initially came via the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Ayo Dosunmu trade. However, Dieng was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-way exchange with the Phoenix Suns. In the process, Chicago got Nick Richards from Phoenix.

Chicago is 24-28 and is in the midst of a three-game losing streak. On Thursday, they lost their first post-Trade Deadline game to the Toronto Raptors 123-107 on the road.