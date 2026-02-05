The Chicago Bulls aren't letting up in the trade market with the arrival of the NBA Trade Deadline. Their seventh trade this week comes in the form of a three-way exchange with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

On Thursday, it was reported that Ousmane Dieng will be sent to the Bucks and that Nick Richards is coming from the Suns to the Bulls, per Shams Charania of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. Originally, Dieng came to Chicago as part of the three-team exchange with the Charlotte Hornets and OKC Thunder. A deal that sent Coby White and Mike Conley Jr. to Charlotte.

This move is part of the Bulls' effort to acquire a big man after trading away Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Anfernee Simons and a second-round draft pick.

The Bucks made this move with the Suns in part to refute any speculation that they were looking to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Article Continues Below

Richards, 28, is a 6-foot-11 center who's in his sixth NBA season. In 2020, he was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans out of Kentucky. Ultimately, he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets and played five seasons.

Last January, Richards was sent to the Suns. In his first game, he scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and shot 7-for-8 from the field.

This year, he's played in 28 games and is shooting 49.3% from the field. Overall, Richards is known for being an effective rim runner, rebounder, and shot blocker.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are now lacking in size and presence in the paint. Aside from Vucevic, Zach Collins is still out with a lingering toe injury.