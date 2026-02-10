Collin Sexton is looking to separate himself from the other guards in the Chicago Bulls rotation after their slew of moves prior to the trade deadline left the team extremely guard-heavy. Every minute he plays on the court matters when it comes to earning head coach Billy Donovan's trust, and it looks like Sexton is certainly taking on the challenge of becoming the man to replace Coby White.

Sexton is so fired up that he's not cutting himself any slack when he's making mistakes. This manifested in such a hilarious exchange with the rim in a moment that the video cameras caught. With 1:31 remaining in the third quarter, Sexton found himself on the foul line. He proceeded to split a pair of freebies, missing the first before making the second.

The Bulls guard was then so angry that he missed a free throw to begin with and he wildly flipped off the rim with his middle finger in a hilarious moment.

Collin Sexton flipped off the rim after making the free throw 😅pic.twitter.com/61IB5NWK1k — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 10, 2026

Sexton went 6-8 from the foul line on the night, and he wasn't very efficient from the field either, making just six of his 17 field-goal attempts. He ended up with 21 points on the night, which was the second-highest tally on the Bulls on the night, behind only the 23 points that Anfernee Simons scored.

Bulls' Collin Sexton is auditioning for a new contract

Sexton is in the final year of his contract, which made him quite an easy trade candidate for his original team this season, the Charlotte Hornets.

He's averaging 14.4 points and 3.7 assists this season, and he definitely has a place on a winning team as a spark plug off the bench. He also provides a ton of intensity whenever he's on the court, if his flipping off of the rim is any indication. Considering the Bulls' backcourt logjam, it'd be a surprise if they bring him back next season.