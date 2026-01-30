Last Saturday, Derrick Rose received the greatest honor from the Chicago Bulls when his No.1 jersey was retired.

However, Rose doesn't hope for a statue in his likeness at the United Center, per Forbes. He cited a statue of fellow Chicagoan Dwyane Wade when talking to Forbes senior writer Jabari Young on The Enterprise Zone at the Nasdaq MarketSite.

“I don’t want it to look like D. Wade. But I feel like a statue is idolizing, and I don’t want anyone idolizing me.

Derrick Rose says he doesn’t want a statue from the Bulls: “I don’t want it to look like D. Wade. But I feel like a statue is idolizing, and I don’t want anyone idolizing me.” (@2Cool2Blog) pic.twitter.com/n3kxekvTIy — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 30, 2026

An eight-foot statue of Wade outside the Kaseya Center in Miami drew mixed reactions from fans after its unveiling on October 27, 2024. Many thought the statue didn't look like him and was a little terrifying, too.

Before his jersey retirement, Rose had mentioned Wade's statue as a reason why he wouldn't want one. Beyond that, Rose evokes a certain humility when explaining his resistance to a statue.

Rose is one of only five players in Chicago Bulls history to have their jersey retired. The others are No. 4 Bob Love, No.10 Jerry Sloan, No. 23 Michael Jordan, and No. 33 Scottie Pippen.

The famous statue of Jordan remains a shrine at the United Center.

Rose was born in the Chicago neighborhood of Englewood. He later attended Simeon Academy before going to the University of Maryland.

In 2008, Rose was drafted by the Bulls and would win Rookie of the Year honors in 2009. Two years later, he won the NBA MVP after leading the Bulls to a 62-20 record. They went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Miami Heat, featuring Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh.

All in all, for Derrick Rose, his jersey is enough.