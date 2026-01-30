The Chicago Bulls took on the Miami Heat in a rescheduled game on Thursday. In the first half, forward Jalen Smith scored in double figures for the 10th consecutive game. However, in the second quarter, he was taken out due to tightness in his calf, per K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network.

Altogether, Smith finished the game playing 15 minutes with 11 points as well as five rebounds. Therefore, Patrick Williams took over in his place. The status of his condition remains unknown.

Prior to the game, Smith was listed as probable on the NBA Injury List due to tightness in his calf. The Bulls came into Thursday fresh off a 113-110 heartbreaking loss to the Indiana Pacers on the road on Wednesday.

During that game, Smith finished with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds while playing 28 minutes. Lately, Smith has blossomed into an effective forward, both as a starter and as a bench player.

Article Continues Below

So far, he is averaging 20.2 minutes per game, 9.9 points, and 7.0 rebounds. Altogether, Smith has played in 40 games this season.

After Thursday, the Bulls will head to Miami to take on the Heat on Saturday and Sunday. Then, they will play the Milwaukee Bucks on the road on Tuesday and the same against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Finally, they will be back in Chicago to take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Smith is in the midst of his seventh season in the NBA. In 2020, he was drafted by the Phoenix Suns out of the University of Maryland. Then, he played two seasons for the Pacers before arriving in Chicago in 2024.

That year, Smith signed a three-year, $27 million contract.