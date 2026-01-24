On Friday, the Bulls officially announced that Jones will be out for two weeks due to a left hamstring strain. Additionally, he will be reevaluated within two weeks.

Jones has played 38 games, averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.0 rebounds. The Bulls, now 22-22, defeated the Timberwolves 120-115 on Thursday, with Jones contributing 12 points and seven assists in 27 minutes. Most importantly, he had a strong defensive showing and scored some critical baskets in the final minutes of the game. It was Jones who forced Anthony Edwards to miss a three pointer towards the end of the game.

On Saturday, Chicago hosts Boston. Recently, Jones set a franchise record with a 112.5% effective FG percentage against Houston on January 13, the highest for a Bulls player in 30 years.

In a 119-113 loss, he achieved a season high of 34 points.

Williams is battling a right ankle sprain. Last summer, Jones signed a three-year, $24 million contract with Chicago. From 2020 to 2025, Jones played for the San Antonio Spurs. He was brought to Chicago to help bolster their defense.

Jones is a scrappy defender, known for disrupting passes and generating steals. So far, he has accumulated 1.5 steals per game.