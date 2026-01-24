As of now the Chicago Bulls still retain Tre Jones with the NBA Trade Deadline approaching. However, he will remain unavailable for a period of time.
On Friday, the Bulls officially announced that Jones will be out for two weeks due to a left hamstring strain. Additionally, he will be reevaluated within two weeks.
Jones has played 38 games, averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.0 rebounds. The Bulls, now 22-22, defeated the Timberwolves 120-115 on Thursday, with Jones contributing 12 points and seven assists in 27 minutes. Most importantly, he had a strong defensive showing and scored some critical baskets in the final minutes of the game. It was Jones who forced Anthony Edwards to miss a three pointer towards the end of the game.
On Saturday, Chicago hosts Boston. Recently, Jones set a franchise record with a 112.5% effective FG percentage against Houston on January 13, the highest for a Bulls player in 30 years.
In a 119-113 loss, he achieved a season high of 34 points.
This year, Chicago has had to deal with numerous injuries. The NBA Injury Report officially listed Josh Giddey and Patrick Williams as probable. Additionally, Zach Collins remains out with a toe injury. Meanwhile, Giddey is starting to come back from his recent hamstring injury in late December.
Williams is battling a right ankle sprain. Last summer, Jones signed a three-year, $24 million contract with Chicago. From 2020 to 2025, Jones played for the San Antonio Spurs. He was brought to Chicago to help bolster their defense.
Jones is a scrappy defender, known for disrupting passes and generating steals. So far, he has accumulated 1.5 steals per game.