The Chicago Bulls have looked unfamiliar without Josh Giddey in the lineup. He has now missed the last ten games due to a recent hamstring injury sustained against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 29.

However, the Bulls may be getting him back. On Monday, Giddey was listed as “questionable” on the NBA Injury Report before the game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Additionally, Patrick Williams is listed as “questionable” with a right ankle sprain, and Zach Collins is out with a toe injury.

The Bulls are coming off a 124-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. As a result, Chicago has a record of 20-22, 9th in the Eastern Conference. They have split their last ten games with a 5-5 record. Giddey has played in 30 games. He is averaging 19.2 points, 9.0 assists, and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Giddey has been the standout player for the franchise after signing a four-year, $100 million contract over the summer. Essentially, making him the franchise player. Overall, the Bulls have struggled with inconsistency and injuries.

Before the end of the year, Giddey was in the top 20 of the NBA All-Star voting. Giddey was assigned and later recalled from the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League. Giddey, 23, has been in Chicago since the 2024-2025 season after he was traded from the OKC Thunder.

After Tuesday, the Bulls will head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Thursday. On Saturday, the Bulls will head back home to take on the Boston Celtics for Derrick Rose's jersey retirement day.