CHICAGO – Josh Giddey has been on fire as of late for the Chicago Bulls, and that was once again the case on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers. Giddey finished the game with 29 points, but he left the game in the fourth quarter due to an apparent injury. Giddey limped off the court with around seven minutes remaining as it looked like a potential ankle injury. Giddey was visibly frustrated as he walked off the court. The Bulls won the game 121-103.

Josh Giddey was 11-18 from the floor and 2-5 from deep in the game. He also added 10 rebounds and four assists in the win.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided an update on Giddey after the game, and it's a sprained ankle. The severity of it is unclear, however.

“Yeah it's a sprained ankle, I just probably won't know how severe it is until probably a day or two,” Billy Donovan said to the media. “I have no idea if they'll do any imaging or anything else like that, but it is a sprained ankle.”

Giddey injured his ankle during the Olympics over the summer, and this is the same ankle that he hurt then.

“It is,” Donovan said. “…He had a game a couple games ago where he kind of rolled it a little bit, but not too bad. This one you could just tell, it was pretty painful the way he came up. So, obviously I'm concerned, but I just don't know to what degree it is. Just trying to keep swelling down right now, normal treatment for an ankle sprain.”

Monday night wasn't all bad for the Bulls, however, as they have now won three games in a row. The Bulls have a lot of work to do, and losing Josh Giddey for an extended period of time would be problematic. Still, the team is starting to string some wins together, and that's a positive.