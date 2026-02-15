The Chicago Bulls’ Josh Giddey may not be a part of the NBA’s All-Star weekend this time around. However, there is little doubt that he has been playing at an All-Star level in recent months, averaging 18.6 points, 8.8 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game in his second season in Chicago.

And while he is not an All-Star yet, the Bulls’ main man got some high praise from none other than LeBron James.

“I think Josh Giddey continues to get better and better… I think Chicago has a really good player in him." LeBron James with HIGH praise for Josh Giddey 🙌 (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/ZQHT7hRTbF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 15, 2026

“I think Josh Giddey continues to get better and better. I think his development since he got to Chicago. What he was not (known for) when he left OKC was his ability to shoot the ball,” James said, pointing out an obvious area of improvement in Giddey’s game.

And while there may not be a huge improvement in his overall shooting percentage, Giddey has increased his volume and has shown an increased willingness to take on defenders and shoot. That is something even James can see.

“Now he’s shooting the ball, you can’t just sag off him, you can’t just lay off of him and dare him to shoot. He is actually shooting the ball at a high clip. Obviously he is a big guard, he pushes the pace with a lot of steam. I think Chicago has a really good player in him,” he said, per a clip posted on X by ClutchPoints.

The Lakers star pointed out that Giddey has added a reliable jumper to a game that was already built around passing, pace, and size. The change has altered how defenses treat him, turning what used to be a weakness into a viable scoring threat.

After trading Alex Caruso for Giddey in 2024 and later signing him to a four-year, $100 million extension, the Bulls made it clear they viewed him as a foundational piece. His string of triple-doubles, franchise-level statistical milestones, and improved scoring have begun to validate that belief.

Even with the shooting leap, Giddey’s biggest strengths still come from his size as a lead guard and his ability to push the tempo. At over 6-foot-8, he creates matchup problems, rebounds like a forward, and initiates offense with regular ease.