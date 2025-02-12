CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls started a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons at home on Tuesday night, and they do not have Lonzo Ball available for the first game as he battles the flu. Ball has been having a good bounce back season after missing a couple of years due to a knee injury, and he is still working at managing that recovery as well.

The Bulls and the Pistons will be playing both games of this back-to-back in Chicago, and then the NBA All-Star break will follow these two contests. Lonzo Ball has been progressing, but it seems like his flu case is a pretty bad one and he might have to miss Wednesday's game as well.

“He’s obviously progressing and getting better, but he’s got a pretty good bout with it right now, just in terms of my texting with him and stuff,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said to the media before the game. “I'm talking to the medical guys, [and] he's been pretty sick.”

Now that the Bulls don't have Zach LaVine, Ball will be even more important down the stretch as this team looks for a postseason berth. However, the Bulls have been struggling mightily lately, and if it keeps up, they might go into tank mode in hopes of getting a better pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Ball started the season with his minutes limit set around 15, but he is now averaging over 21 minutes per game. He is averaging 7.2 points per game this season and continues to look more comfortable as he gets more playing time.

The Bulls are currently down big in the second half of game one against the Pistons, and it's looking like a comeback isn't going to happen. Detroit led 71-29 at halftime. Perhaps Lonzo Ball can make a return on Wednesday, and the Bulls can get back in the win column going into the All-Star break.