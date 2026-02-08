Saturday night was a coming-out party for the newest members of the Chicago Bulls. First, Collin Sexton got on the board for the first time as a Bull. Later, he was followed up by fellow newbie Rob Dillingham, per ClutchPoints.

His first basket as a Chicago Bull came in the second quarter. With the Bulls trailing 44-43 to the Denver Nuggets, Dillingham hit a 3-pointer to give Chicago the lead.

Rob Dillingham scores his first basket as a Bull 😤pic.twitter.com/GnbEEERdMD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2026

In essence, Dillingham showcased his ability to score from virtually all spots on the floor.

Altogether, Dillingham came to Chicago by way of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In exchange, the Timberwolves received Ayo Dosunmu and, originally, Mike Conley. Meanwhile. Dillingham is in his second full season in the NBA.

In 2024, Dillingham was drafted by the Timberwolves coming out of the University of Kentucky. While in Minnesota, Dillingham was largely overshadowed by the play of Anthony Edwards and fellow 2024 draftee Terrence Shannon Jr.

Overall, Dillingham has played in 35 games this year. He is averaging 9.3 minutes per game. Last year, he averaged 10.5 minutes per game and shot 44.8% from the field. In total, Dillingham played in 49 games.

Dillingham is just one of seven trades the Bulls made before and during the NBA Trade Deadline. In the process, Chicago acquired 14 second draft picks.

In all, the Bulls traded away the likes of Dosunmu, Coby White, Nikola Vucevic, Kevin Huerter, Jevon Carter, and Dalen Terry. Dosunmu, White, Vucevic, Huerter, and Carter were all playing on expiring contracts.

The Bulls are 24-28 on the year and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.