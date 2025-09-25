The Chicago Bulls haven’t had a young player generate this much excitement since Derrick Rose returned home as the No. 1 overall pick in 2008. Now, 17 years later, the franchise once again looks to a hometown product as its potential savior. Matas Buzelis, the 6-foot-10 forward who was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, enters his sophomore season with sky-high expectations. After an uneven rookie year that saw him oscillate between flashes of brilliance and long stretches of inconsistency, Buzelis finds himself in the spotlight as the Bulls look to chart a new course for their franchise.

This moment is not unfamiliar to Buzelis. Once projected as a potential No. 1 pick during his days with the G League Ignite, he’s long been seen as a future star. While his draft stock slipped due to questions about efficiency and role fit, Chicago still believed enough to take a chance. Now, just one season later, that gamble looks like it could pay off spectacularly.

Matas Buzelis’ rookie campaign: Flashes of stardom hidden within growing pains

The raw numbers from Buzelis’ rookie campaign don’t leap off the page: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game across 80 appearances (31 starts). But they also don’t tell the full story. Early in the season, Buzelis was largely a role player on a team still tethered to the contract of Zach LaVine. He was stuck behind veterans in the rotation, often relegated to spot minutes and corner threes.

MATAS BUZELIS THROWS IT DOWN WITH AUTHORITY 😤 pic.twitter.com/kQFhEYzYI0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 14, 2025

Everything changed at the trade deadline. When LaVine was moved, Chicago suddenly had more possessions to distribute, and Billy Donovan turned to his young forward. The shift was immediate: in 31 starts, Buzelis averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor. That stretch gave fans a glimpse of what he could become with greater responsibility.

His scoring instincts stood out the most. Buzelis shot 45.4 percent from the field and a respectable 36.1 percent from deep on 3.3 attempts per game. While he isn’t yet an elite shot creator, his size and mechanics make him a natural shooter, and his confidence grew with every touch. He also showed flashes as a help-side defender, recording 0.9 blocks per game, an underrated number for a rookie wing.

Still, there were signs of immaturity in his game. The much-hyped jumbo-playmaker archetype that defined his pre-draft scouting reports has yet to fully materialize. Across 80 games, Buzelis tallied just 79 assists against 74 turnovers. He relied heavily on others to create shots, with over 80 percent of his baskets coming off assists. The vision and decision-making will need to improve for him to unlock his star potential.

Why Buzelis is poised to shock the NBA in 2025-26

What makes Buzelis such a compelling breakout candidate is not just his statistical growth but the situation around him. Chicago is entering the 2025-26 season with a revamped roster. Josh Giddey will handle much of the ball distribution, Coby White continues to evolve as a scorer, and new additions like Isaac Okoro and rookie Noa Essengue bring defensive energy and youth to the lineup. Amidst that mix, Buzelis has a clear path to solidify himself as the offensive focal point on the wing.

Matas Buzelis (28 PTS) put on a SHOW in the @chicagobulls #NBA2KSummerLeague win 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1S5xcqhDoY — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 15, 2025

Buzelis’ combination of size, skill, and scoring touch gives him an edge over many second-year players. At 6-foot-10, he moves with the fluidity of a guard while possessing the length of a forward. He’s not a traditional shot-creator, but in a system with Giddey orchestrating and White spacing the floor, Buzelis can thrive as a secondary scorer. If his three-point shot ticks up to 38 percent, a realistic leap given his mechanics, he could easily become a double-digit nightly scorer who punishes defenses inside and out.

Defensively, he’s also in a prime position to shine. With Okoro and Essengue likely drawing the toughest assignments, Buzelis can slide into a help role, using his length to block shots and disrupt passing lanes. His ability to guard multiple positions makes him a versatile weapon in Donovan’s schemes, and if he can cut down on fouls and stay disciplined, his defensive impact could grow significantly.

Perhaps most importantly, the pressure of being a hometown star seems to energize rather than overwhelm him. Unlike many rookies who struggle under the weight of expectations, Buzelis has been accustomed to the spotlight since his high school days as a McDonald’s All-American. Last year’s growing pains were just part of the process. Now, with a full offseason of development, he has the tools and opportunity to leap.

The Bulls’ future runs through Buzelis

As the Chicago Bulls search for their new identity, they will inevitably lean on Matas Buzelis to lead them into the future. He represents the archetype every NBA team covets: a tall, skilled wing with shooting range, defensive versatility, and untapped playmaking upside. His rookie season may not have cemented him as a star, but it laid the foundation for what could be a breakout sophomore campaign.

Chicago hasn’t had much to cheer for since its last deep playoff runs in the mid-2010s. But in Buzelis, fans may finally have a reason to believe again. If he takes the leap many expect, he could not only shock the NBA but also redefine what’s possible for a franchise that has been stuck in the middle for far too long.

Matas Buzelis won’t enter the 2025-26 season as the Bulls’ first option or even their second. But by the end of the year, he may very well be their most important player. The breakout feels less like a question of if and more like when. And if it comes this season, the rest of the league better be ready, because Chicago’s hometown kid is prepared to put the Bulls back on the map.