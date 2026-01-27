On Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls immortalized Derrick Rose's contributions for the franchise during his time with the team from 2008 to 2016. The Bulls franchise gave him one of the greatest tributes one can get, a jersey retirement ceremony that ensures that no one on the team from here on out can ever wear his iconic number one jersey.

In attendance for Rose's jersey retirement ceremony were a few of his former teammates, one of them being Luol Deng. The two were key cogs of the Bulls team that made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2011, falling short to the Miami Heat in five games in a hard-fought series. That core never made it that far again, what with Rose's torn ACL changing the trajectory of the franchise rather drastically.

During Rose's jersey retirement ceremony, Deng went as far as to say that that was their “trophy”, as that Bulls team never quite made it over the hump. And this remark received a stamp of approval from Will Perdue, who believes that Chicago would have broken through if it weren't for Rose's torn ACL in 2012.

“Luol put that perfectly,” Perdue said in an appearance on the Spiegel & Holmes Show at 670 The Score. “If he doesn't get hurt, I say they win a championship, no doubt about it.”

If only the Bulls could turn back the clock

It was in 2011 when everything was looking up for the Bulls. They had an impressive core led by Rose, Deng, and Joakim Noah, and they had Jimmy Butler waiting in the wings as well. Carlos Boozer, Taj Gibson, and CJ Watson were reliable hands, and they also had solid contributors on the wings such as Kyle Korver, Keith Bogans, and Ronnie Brewer.

However, in the first round of the 2012 NBA playoffs, Rose tore his ACL late in a game that the Bulls had already won against the Philadelphia 76ers. Rose was never the same after that. The youngest MVP in NBA history never reached those heights again.