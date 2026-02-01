The Chicago Bulls defeated the Miami Heat 125-118 after Ayo Dosunmu’s 29 points, with as many as four other players scoring in double digits. Both Matas Buzelis and Isaac Okoro scored more than 20 points, but considerable spotlight also went on the Japanese international Yuki Kawamura, who not only made his debut but also has several memorable moments throughout the game.

Kawamura returned from the game with six points, two assists, and two steals in front of a delighted visiting crowd at Kaseya Center. The Bulls reintroduced Kawamura on a two-way contract earlier this month after a preseason leg injury derailed his initial stint.

Yuki Kawamura makes his debut as a Bull 🔥pic.twitter.com/KmTv0aRMxW — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) February 1, 2026

They had signed him before the season, released him during training camp while he recovered, then brought him back once he was cleared. Saturday’s appearance marked the first tangible return on that patience, and it came with immediate two-way impact.

Kawamura’s most defining sequence arrived midway through the fourth quarter, when he relentlessly pressured Heat guard Kasparas Jakučionis. Despite a significant height disadvantage, Kawamura forced a jump ball and then secured the tip himself, a sequence that drew a sustained reaction from the crowd.

"HE WON THE TIP, HE WON THE TIP!" Yuki Kawamura forces and wins the jumpball late in the 4th quarter 😂pic.twitter.com/y9kgK0MSFk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 1, 2026

Bulls announcers Adam Amin and Stacey King also celebrated the play as it unfolded. Kawamura stayed on court for just 11 minutes, and the performance comes just days after the 24-year-old Japanese star revealed the extent of his struggles to recover from injury.

Yuki Kawamura with his first points as a Bull 🔥pic.twitter.com/aJ6UjUi85g — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 1, 2026

“Honestly, rehab wasn’t easy. It was a long way. I found out I had blood clot before the season started. Honestly, I felt really bad because I was super excited to play in Chicago. But I’m so happy to be here and super happy to be back on the court,” Kawamura had said per Yahoo Sports.

The performance may not suggest that Kawamura is ready for a bigger role. However, he looked comfortable despite playing for the first time in the NBA.