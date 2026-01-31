The Chicago Bulls will be without some big names in their first back-to-back game against the Miami Heat. Therefore, that could leave the door open for a new but familiar face to get his chance.

That player is Yuki Kawamura of Japan, per Elias Schuster of Sports Illustrated. Schuster spoke it into existence on social media.

“YUKI TIME IN SOUTH BEACH”.

The NBA Injury Report officially listed Josh Giddey and Jalen Smith as out. Giddey is still battling a lingering left hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Smith is dealing with tightness in his calf. Meanwhile, Coby White is listed as “doubtful” with a calf injury, and Tre Jones remains out with a hamstring injury. Nikola Vucevic is listed as doubtful due to rest. Zach Collins is out with a prolonged toe injury.

On Thursday, Kawamura was in uniform for the Bulls' game against the Heat at the United Center. However, he didn't play as the Bulls lost 116-113.

In October, Kawamura of Japan was waived by the Bulls in place of Trentyn Flowers. The Bulls ultimately re-signed Kawamura on January 8 to a two-way contract.

Since coming to Chicago by way of the Memphis Grizzlies, he has emerged as a fan favorite. It was during the Summer League of 2025 that Kawamura blossomed into a real potential standout.

He averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 assists per game in five Summer League games. The Bulls are 23-25 and ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference.

After a weekend in Miami, the Bulls will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and the Toronto Raptors on Thursday on the road. Then, they will be back in Chicago to play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.